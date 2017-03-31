Coffman throws perfect game; Hays sweeps Russell

In just the second game of the 2017 season, Grant Coffman put on a pitching performance that will go down in Hays High history. Coffman faced 21 Russell Broncos and retired all 21. That is perfection. He used just 61 pitches to create the seven inning masterpiece. Five Broncos were retired by strikeout, eleven from ground outs and five via fly outs or lineout. Only seven at-bats went past three pitches.

The effort was backed by six runs from the Indian’s offense in the 6-0 victory. After being held scoreless in the first three innings, Hays scratched across a run in the fourth inning. What proved to be the go-ahead and winning run also came from Coffman. Singling with one out, the game’s starting pitcher stole second base, moved to third on a ground out, then scored on a wild pitch. The Indians would not score again until the bottom of the sixth inning when they scored five additional runs.

Coffman’s perfect game followed a Tyrone Wynn and Cole Murphy combined shutout victory in game one against the Broncos. Wynn picked up the victory throwing five innings allowing four hits and just one walk while striking out seven. Cole Murphy pitched the sixth in the 10-0 run rule victory.

Hays led just 1-0 through the first four innings when the Indians struck for seven runs. During the fifth inning, 12 batters went to the plate collecting six hits and three walks. The Indians added two more runs in the sixth to end the game.

Hays opens the season at 2-0 and returns to action on Tuesday as they open Western Athletic Conference play against Dodge City at Hays High School.