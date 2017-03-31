Cloudy, cool Friday with a chance of overnight storms

Today Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 50. East wind 6 to 14 mph.

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10am, then showers between 10am and 1pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 45. East northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Low around 39. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

SundayMostly cloudy, with a high near 59. North northwest wind around 8 mph.

Sunday NightMostly clear, with a low around 39.

MondayMostly sunny, with a high near 66.