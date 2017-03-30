Warmer, windy Thursday

Today Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 55. North northwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind around 7 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. East wind 6 to 14 mph.

Friday Night Showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 40. East northeast wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

SaturdayShowers. High near 48. East northeast wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday NightShowers, mainly before 1am. Low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

SundayMostly cloudy, with a high near 60.