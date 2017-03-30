Seventh March earthquake in Kansas reported Thursday

SUMNER COUNTY – A seventh earthquake in March shook Kansas on Thursday morning.

The quake just after 3:30 a.m. measured 2.9 and was center approximately eight miles southwest of Belle Plaine, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 2.5 quake and was centered approximately 21 miles east of Caldwell on March 23, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The organization reported two quakes the week of March 13 and three quakes in Kansas the week of March 6, including two in Sumner County and one in Harper County. They were approximately all the same strength, according to the USGS.

In February, the agency recorded six Kansas earthquakes. They measured from 2.5-3.3 magnitude.

A 4.1 magnitude quake was recorded at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday in Grant County about 95 miles north of Oklahoma City. The USGS initially rated the temblor at magnitude 4.4.

There have no reports of damage or injury from Thursday’s quake.