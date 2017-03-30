Reps. Phelps, Hineman part of SHPTV live Kan. Legislature show

SHPTV

BUNKER HILL – The Kansas Legislature on Smoky Hills Public Television returns Friday night with five area legislators scheduled to participate in the live call-in show.

Friday night’s program will include Senator John Doll of Garden City, Senator Randall Hardy of Salina, Senator Mary Jo Taylor of Stafford, Representative Eber Phelps of Hays, and Representative Don Hineman of Dighton.

Viewers are encouraged to call with their questions during the show, which will air Friday, March 31 at 7:00 p.m. Previous episodes are available at www.smokyhillstv.org.

