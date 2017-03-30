Police: Intoxicated Kan. felon jailed after attempt to ditch gun

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect on weapons charges.

Just after 11:30p.m. Wednesday, a homeowner called police to report two suspects would not leave his property in the 700 Block of Maple in Salina, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.

Adam Gilbert, 33, and William Sullivan Jr, 37, both of Salina, were looking for a friend’s house when they accidently stumbled into this yard. The two were intoxicated and refused to leave, according to Forrester.

When officers arrived, one of the suspects attempted to walk away. They then saw him throw a handgun in a neighboring yard, Forrester said. Gilbert and Sullivan were both taken into custody and face trespassing charges. Gilbert, a convicted felon, also faces criminal possession of a firearm.