Police: 2 jailed after flooding Kansas hotel bathroom

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating two suspects on drug and other felony charges.

Just after 4 :30 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to a disturbance call at the Ramada Inn in the Block of SW Fairlawn in Topeka, according to a media release.

Occupants in the room had flooded the bathroom and would not let staff or police in. The hotel finally allowed police to force entry.

Police arrested Eric Brownlee McCuiston, 38, and Alicia Maria De Leon, 28, on charges of Felony Criminal Damage, Criminal

Trespass, Criminal Threat, Interference with Law Enforcement, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.