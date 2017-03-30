Plainville in Final 4 of KS Hometown Showdown

BY BECKY KISER

Hays Post

PLAINVILLE–Plainville has made it to the Final Four.

It’s Round 5 of the 2017 Kansas Hometown Showdown presented by the League of Kansas Municipalities (LKM).

Plainville’s patriotic entry in the third annual photo competition on LKM’s Facebook page is “Honoring Those Who Serve.” The picture was taken November 11, 2016 during the dedication of the veterans’ memorial in Plainville.

Plainville is the lone holdout among a handful of northwest Kansas towns that started in the competition including Hays, Lucas, Hoxie, Wilson and Ellis.

The Rooks County town is pitted against Marysville. In the other bracket is Haysville, which beat out Ellis in Round 4, taking on Newton. Hays was knocked out of the competition in Round 3.

The Hometown Showdown is a photo competition among Kansas cities. It’s set up to mimic a sports competition with brackets and cities going head-to-head with each other in an effort to get the most “Likes” on the League’s Facebook photo album.

Click here to cast a vote for Plainville.

Voting for Round 5 of the Hometown Showdown ends on Sunday, April 2.