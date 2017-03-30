Mobile home damaged in Hays fire

At 6:34 PM, Wednesday, City of Hays emergency dispatchers were alerted to a building fire at 1700 Dechant Road, Lot 27. The Hays Fire Department, assisted by Ellis County Fire Department Company 5, the Hays Police Department and Ellis County EMS, was immediately dispatched.

First arriving fire crews reported a fire in a single wide mobile home. Firefighters used two hose lines to control the fire. There were no injuries.

About one quarter of the dwelling suffered significant fire damage. The remainder was damaged by heat and smoke. Firefighters boarded up the structure after the fire to prevent further loss.

An investigation was conducted by the Hays Police Department assisted by the Hays Fire Department. The most probable cause of the fire was an electrical failure in the wall in the laundry room.

Twenty-four firefighters staffing five fire trucks responded. Firefighters also responded to another emergency call while operating at this fire. Fire crews left the scene at 8:40 PM however one fire truck crew remained on fire watch for an additional two hours.