March showers bring another inch of rain to Ellis County

A slow, soaking rainfall throughout the day Wednesday put about another inch of rain in Ellis County gauges.

Reports in Hays ranged from three-quarters to just less than an inch, with similar reports from Ellis, Catharine and Victoria.

There was a report of 1.45 inches from eastern Russell County, and mnost of Trego County reported about three-quarters of an inch of rain.

A report from near La Crosse showed 1.16 inches of rain in the gauge Thursday morning.

The precipitation is expected to pause Thursday, with chances for more rain returning Friday and Saturday.

