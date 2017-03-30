Linda D. Helmers, age 65, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at The Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas. She was born on July 13, 1951 in Meade, Kansas, the daughter of John Clarence & Vera Mae Krause Ballard. A longtime resident of Scott City, Kansas, she was a Home Economics Teacher for USD 466 at Scott Community High School and Scott City Middle School in Scott City, Kansas for over 20 years.
She was a member of the Community Christian Church, Better Homes EHU, High Plains Study Club all of Scott City, Kansas.
On June 18, 1977 she married Greg B. Helmers in Plains, Kansas. He passed away on September 4, 2011 in Denver, Colorado.
Survivors include:
One Daughter Holly & Bryan Elsey of Manhattan, Kansas
Two Sons Grant & Caroline Helmers of Kansas City, Missouri
Blake & Brooke Helmers of Manhattan, Kansas
One Brother Mark & Jenny Ballard of Union, Ohio
One Brother In Law Tim Helmers of Plano, Texas
One Sister In Law Gayle Ballard of Victorville, California
Two Aunts Rosetta McFadden of Carson City, Nevada
Jerri Shelman of Andover, Kansas
Seven Grandchildren Garrett and Tyler Helmers of Manhattan, Kansas
Vera and Annalee Helmers of Kansas City, Missouri
George, Alice, and Emily Elsey of Manhattan, Kansas
She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband – Greg and One Brother – Dennis Ballard.
Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Community Christian Church
Officiants Pastor Mark Ballard & Gerald Koehn
Interment Scott County Cemetery
Scott City, Kansas
Memorials in Lieu of Flowers; SCMS Home Ec. or Community Christian Church in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home.
Visitation 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday