Linda D. Helmers, age 65, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at The Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas. She was born on July 13, 1951 in Meade, Kansas, the daughter of John Clarence & Vera Mae Krause Ballard. A longtime resident of Scott City, Kansas, she was a Home Economics Teacher for USD 466 at Scott Community High School and Scott City Middle School in Scott City, Kansas for over 20 years.

She was a member of the Community Christian Church, Better Homes EHU, High Plains Study Club all of Scott City, Kansas.

On June 18, 1977 she married Greg B. Helmers in Plains, Kansas. He passed away on September 4, 2011 in Denver, Colorado.

Survivors include:

One Daughter Holly & Bryan Elsey of Manhattan, Kansas

Two Sons Grant & Caroline Helmers of Kansas City, Missouri

Blake & Brooke Helmers of Manhattan, Kansas

One Brother Mark & Jenny Ballard of Union, Ohio

One Brother In Law Tim Helmers of Plano, Texas

One Sister In Law Gayle Ballard of Victorville, California

Two Aunts Rosetta McFadden of Carson City, Nevada

Jerri Shelman of Andover, Kansas

Seven Grandchildren Garrett and Tyler Helmers of Manhattan, Kansas

Vera and Annalee Helmers of Kansas City, Missouri

George, Alice, and Emily Elsey of Manhattan, Kansas

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband – Greg and One Brother – Dennis Ballard.

Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Community Christian Church

Officiants Pastor Mark Ballard & Gerald Koehn

Interment Scott County Cemetery

Scott City, Kansas

Memorials in Lieu of Flowers; SCMS Home Ec. or Community Christian Church in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday