Lady Indians outlast Salina South

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Hays High 4, Salina South 2

MCPHERSON, Kan-It took the Hays High Lady Indians’ Soccer Team two overtimes plus penalty kicks to outlast Salina South 4-2 in the consolation semi-finals at the McPherson Invitational Tournament. After trailing 1-0 early Hays High fought back with a game tying goal in the 57th minute by Sydney Sulzman on an assist from Maddie Keller. The two teams were scoreless the rest of regulation.

They battled hard in the two five minute overtime periods which were also scoreless. That sent the match to penalty kicks which were dominated by Hays High. Lanie Schmidt, Courtney Molleker and Tressa Becker all scored on their attempts while the Lady Cougars connected on only one.

Hays High improves to 2-1 on the season and will play Andover Central in the 5th Place game at 4pm Friday in McPherson.