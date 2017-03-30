Beloved father and husband, Henry A. Boyd Sr., was born March 21, 1937, in Meridian, Mississippi. He passed away March 24, 2017 at Trego Manor in WaKeeney. He had just turned 80 years old.

Henry served eight years in the US Air Force. He was a proud veteran. He spent most of his life in the Houston, Texas area, where he managed large automobile dealerships and dabbled in country music. Most who saw him perform say he was a ringer for Conway Twitty. Henry was new to WaKeeney having moved from Colorado in 2016.

He passed peacefully in the night at Trego Manor Nursing facility in WaKeeney. The family would like to commend the Manor for their wonderful and compassionate care.

Memorial service, with military honors, will be at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery in WaKeeney, Friday, March 31st, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. There will be no visitation as cremation was chosen.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Henry’s name to Shriner’s Hospital, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/donate, or Wounded Warrior Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Schmitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, but the family will be hosting services.