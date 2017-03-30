First annual ‘Unique & Chic Indoor Market’ to be held in Hays on April 1

By C.D. DESALVO

Hays Post

Forget the spring cleaning and swing into spring with indoor shopping and homemade food. The Unique & Chic Indoor Market will take place on April 1 at the Ellis County Fairgrounds and is a craft and direct-sales show that also features homemade food items. This is the first year for the indoor market, and event coordinator Jodi Brazda hopes to make it an annual event.

“We are calling it an indoor market, but it is kind of a mix between a direct-sales show and a craft fair. Some people are making handmade items and some sell direct-sale items like Scentsy, Younique or anything like that,” she said. “I hope to start doing this annually and make it bigger. We are kind of testing the waters to see how it goes this year and, hopefully, if it goes well this year, we can make it bigger for next year.”

Brazda also said the event is currently maxed out with more than 40 vendors coming from all over the state.

“At first, I was seeking people out but once it got a little bit closer to the event and I just took a step back, they all came to me and there was a point where I had to turn away vendors just because we did not have enough building space,” she said. “Once you get on social media these days, it kind of just goes from there. We have people coming from Kansas City, Goodland and even Wichita. They are coming from all over.”

For those looking to take a break from shopping, there will be a concession stand put on by the Hays Expos, an area youth baseball team, as a fundraiser for their summer baseball program.

The Unique & Chic Indoor Market will be held at the Unrein Building at the Ellis County Fairgrounds on April 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $1 per person, and the first 200 people to walk into the market will be entered into a drawing to win a 40-inch TV donated by Z3Technologies, a Kansas City-based I.T. consulting firm.

For more information on the event or to get in contact with Brazda, visit http://uniqueandchicmarket.com/.

For the full list of vendors, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/uniqueandchicmarket/.