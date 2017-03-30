FHSU Tennis falls to UNK

KEARNEY, Neb. – Fort Hays State fell to Nebraska-Kearney on Wednesday afternoon (Mar. 29) at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds by a score of 9-0. The Lopers improved to 8-7 overall and 4-2 in the MIAA, while the Tigers moved to 9-8 overall and 1-6 in the MIAA.

Laura Jimenez-Lendinez and Macy Moyers provided the most resistance in doubles play, falling at the No. 2 position 8-4. The No. 1 team of Natalie Lubbers and Lauren Lindell scored three points in a loss.

The Tigers struggled to win games in singles play. The closest match occurred at the No. 6 position, where Jessica Johnson lost 7-5, 6-1 to her opponent. All other Tigers did not generate more than two points in a set.

The Tigers get back to action on Friday, April 7 at Bethany College in a non-conference match.

FHSU Sports Information