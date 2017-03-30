Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas receives grant from Midwest Energy

Submitted

Midwest Energy, Inc. awarded Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas a 2017 Community Fund Grant to the Hays location in the amount of $1,000. The funds were requested to help purchase a series of participant workbooks designed to assist expectant parents in exploring their personal circumstances, values, and goals to make a realistic plan for parenting or adoption.

“We are blessed to receive this grant from Midwest Energy. Grant funds enhance the agency’s ability to do the important work we do and assist the clients who walk through our doors,” said Michelle Martin, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas. “These funds will enable the agency to enhance the services already provided to expectant parents.”

The Catholic Charities office in Hays is located at 122 E. 12th.

Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas serves 31 counties and was incorporated in 1959 in the Diocese of Salina to assist the poor and vulnerable. The agency primarily focuses on reducing poverty in rural Kansas. The agency works to develop effective alliances with parishes and communities to cooperate in its mission through the efforts of a strong collaboration with local volunteers in the communities it serves. The agency offers a variety of services including: Adoption, Counseling, Pregnancy Support, Emergency Financial Assistance, Mobile Outreach, Community Re-Entry-Homeless Prevention, Legal Immigration, and the Kansas Loan Pool Project to assist people trapped in predatory loans. Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas works in cooperation with local community agencies to meet the needs of each client.