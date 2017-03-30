Billie Ruth Crittenden, age 88, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2017 at Greeley County Hospital in Tribune, Kansas. Billie was born July 27, 1928 in Bryan County, Oklahoma, the daughter of William Staley & Katie Lee (Gordon) Parker. A lifetime resident of Greeley County, Kansas she was a housekeeper and homemaker.

Billie was a member of the Assembly of God Church and the VFW Auxiliary both of Tribune, Kansas. She formerly served as a Sunday School Teacher.

On January 5, 1959 she married Wilbur (Webb) Crittenden in Reno, Nevada

Billie’s surviving family includes

Her husband-

Webb Crittenden- Horace, Kansas

Seven Children-

Rebecca & Richard McMahon- Phoenix, Arizona

Darrell & Diane Piper- Tribune, Kansas

Charles & Ursula Piper- Phoenix, Arizona

Steven Piper- Phoenix, Arizona

Pamela Crittenden- Syracuse, Kansas

Randy & Janet Crittenden- Horace, Kansas

Tonya & Verbin Paxman- Tribune, Kansas

Twenty-seven grandchildren, Thirty-one great grandchildren

Her parents and two children, Sheila Crittenden & Michael Crittenden precedes her in death.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm (MT) Friday, March 31, 2017 at the Assembly of God Church in Tribune, Kansas with Reverend Justin Scherer officiating.

Burial will be in Greeley County Cemetery in Tribune, Kansas.

Friends may call from 10:00 am until 8:00 pm Thursday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Tribune, Kansas.

Memorials may be given to the Billie Crittenden Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website at priceandsons.com