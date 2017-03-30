Another half-inch-plus of rain Wednesday in Hays

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Two days of moderate rain in Hays has resulted in 1.50 inches of precipitation so far in March.

According to official statistics from the K-State Agricultural Research Center, 0.66 inches of rain fell Wednesday added to the 0.83 inches recorded Tuesday in Hays.

Catherine reported 0.91 inches of rain while the Eagle Media Center in Hays had 0.60 inches.

The total amount of moisture in Hays so far this year is 2.85 inches.

