Annual Trash’n Show Fashion Show is Thursday at Hays library

Young adult patrons worked hard over the last few weeks to put together a “Trash’n Show Fashion Show.” This exciting fashion show will take place in the library’s Schmidt Gallery on Thursday at 5:30 PM. The public is invited to attend this unconventional fashion show event.

“Each spring, the Young Adult Department holds a fashion show. This spring we decided the theme of our fashion show is ‘Mystical Creatures’” said Nicole Thibodeau, one of the staff members in charge of the show, “The teens have been busy working on creating everything from dragon skin to unicorn horns using recycled and previously used items like old paper, packing peanuts, magazines and fabric scraps.

“The Trash’n Show is a great way to get everyone involved and thinking about ways to be creative with items we might otherwise discard,” she added.

Both boys and girls will wear their fashions on the runway on Thursday.

For more information, contact the library’s young adult department at 785-625-9014.