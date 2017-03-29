Survey: What do Kansas businesses need?

KANSAS SAMPLER FOUNDATION

What do Kansas businesses need?

Here’s the premise. Several entities that offer financial, technical and resource support to Kansas businesses and entrepreneurs want to sharpen their focus in order to meet your needs.

How do they know what you need? Take this survey and tell them.

Please click on the link below:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KSsbna2017 If you are using a mobile device, simply download the Survey Monkey App.

The survey should take 4-6 minutes and will be open until Fri., March 31, 2017.

Network Kansas and the Rural Enterprise Assistance Project (REAP) are two of the entities working together on this assessment.

Who should take this survey? Businesses and those that serve them (lenders, chambers of commerce, economic developers, etc.).