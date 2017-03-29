Successful Kansas small businesses receive awards at Kansas SBDC event

FHSU University Relations

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Small Business Development Center statewide network recognized 17 small businesses across the state in the 2017 Existing, Emerging, and Exporting Businesses of the Year ceremony in Topeka, Kansas.

The winners were selected from more than 2,000 businesses that received Kansas SBDC one-on-one advising services in 2016. Each of the eight Kansas SBDC regional centers selected one emerging and one existing business for the award. One business received the Kansas SBDC Exporter of the Year for 2017.

“The selected businesses were given careful consideration by our Kansas SBDC regional directors and consultants,” said Greg Panichello, Kansas SBDC state director. “Collectively, the KSBDC team believes these 17 small businesses are excellent examples of small business adaptation and success in challenging times.”

Kansas Secretary of Commerce Antonio Soave addressed the audience of about 200 to start the awards portion of the evening. The evening’s event was emceed by WIBW-TV Anchor Melissa Brunner.

The 2017 businesses of the year:

Emerging Businesses of the Year

HECO Heating & Cooling LLC, Rafael Figueroa, Liberal.

Cowgirl Creations and Design, Allison Grice, St. Francis.

Reverie Coffee Roasters, Andrew Gough, Wichita.

Sprout Communications, LLC, Caleb Asher, Topeka.

Mulready’s Pub, Rick Becker, Emporia.

Limestone Pizza, Debbie Howe, Lawrence.

Town Square Paola / MMK Management, LLC, Michelle Kaiser, Paola.

Gorilla Country, Steve Scott, Pittsburg.

Existing Businesses of the Year

Heartland Mill, Inc., Mark Nightengale, Marienthal.

Second Chance Ranch, Todd Trzcinski, Goodland.

PWI, Inc., Judy Baldwin and Robi Lorik, Wichita.

Toto’s Tacoz, Craig and Colleen Lord, Wamego.

Quality Profile Services, Inc., John and Karen True, Council Grove.

Primary Color Music, Sam Billen, Lawrence.

Jason Wright Electric, Jason Wright, Olathe.

Audacious Boutique, Kelly Sigg, Iola.

Exporting Business of the Year

GT Manufacturing Inc., James Sampson and Dennis Pedersen, Clay Center.

About the Kansas Small Business Development Center:

The Kansas Small Business Development Center (Kansas SBDC) is a statewide small business (typically less than 500 employees) advising, consulting, and training service funded by federal, state, and local partners. Funding through tax dollars allows the Kansas SBDC to provide advising and training (i.e. cash flow, marketing, and market data) to businesses across the state at low or no cost. The SBDC is part of a larger national association committed to helping small businesses reach their development, improvement, and transition goals.

To learn more, visit http://www.kansassbdc.net or call 877-625-7232.