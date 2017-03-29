Sponsored: Taco Shop looking for shift manager

Taco Shop Shift Manager Information

Taco Shop is looking to hire one or two shift managers. Applicants must be self-motivated and ready to join our fast paced work environment. As well, they must possess strong communication skills and excellent problem solving skills.

Applicants must be available to work at least 35 hours per week, most of which will be evening shifts starting at 4 p.m. Weekend availability is a requirement.

Shift managers at Taco Shop are responsible for many aspects of the running of the operation on a day-to-day basis. Shift managers must always present themselves in a well-kept, clean, and appropriate manner and monitor employees for the same presentation. The duties of this position include running shifts in a profitable and controlled manner, maintaining proper controls on all aspects of a given shift, including the food holding, food preparation, and employee performance is required.

Maintaining and building our customer base and upholding and even improving our customer care is required from both the shift manager and for them to make sure the employees on your shifts are doing the same. Effective communication with employees and management is required.

Shift managers are responsible for accurately monitoring cash flow for the shift. They are responsible for counting each drawer and making deposits, noting any discrepancies between count and expected money.

This position starts at $10 per hour and includes company paid health insurance with the option to purchase dental insurance. Also, after a 6 month probationary period, shift managers receive vacation time and become eligible for quarterly bonuses after 1 year.

To apply for this position, please stop by

Taco Shop at 333 W 8th St.

and pick up an application and return with this application your resume and a letter of intent for the job.

Please have all information to Taco Shop no later than

April 10th, 2017.