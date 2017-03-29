Softball home doubleheaders move up a day due to weather forecast

Fort Hays State Softball has altered its weekend schedule of home conference doubleheaders against Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State. Due to weather forecasted for the week, the games have been moved up a date on the calendar.

Fort Hays State will now host Missouri Southern on Thursday starting at 3 pm. The doubleheader with Pittsburg State on Friday will begin at 2 pm.

The annual “Jam Pack Tiger Stadium” event will be on Friday. Admission to all games this weekend is FREE, just like all other FHSU softball home regular season contests. There will be enhanced food options from the concession stand as hamburgers, brats, and bags of chips will be available. Hamburgers are $3.50, brats are $2.50, and bags of chips are 50 cents.