Salina Diocesan Priest, Rev. August Leo Moeder

Rev. August Moeder died peacefully on Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Quinter, Kansas. He was 89 years old.

Fr. Moeder was born in Odin, Kansas on May 27, 1927, to August and Frances (Steiner) Moeder. He was the eleventh of fifteen children. His parents and all but one of his siblings, Mrs. Rose M. (Moeder) Johnston (husband Robert Dean Johnston), have preceded him in death.

Fr. Moeder felt a calling to the Catholic priesthood very early in life and began seminary studies at the age of seventeen. He entered Conception Seminary in the Fall of 1944 as a senior in high school and graduated in 1945. He completed his college studies in 1949 with a B.A. degree in Philosophy from Conception Seminary College. He then attended Kenrick Theology Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri to complete his graduate theological studies. Fr. Moeder was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Francis A. Thill at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Salina, Kansas on February 28, 1953. In July 1993, and after forty years of ministry, Father Moeder retired from active parish ministry because of health reasons. However, in his retirement, he dutifully continued to serve as a supply priest whenever needed. Fr. Moeder served faithfully as a priest for over sixty-four years.

Fr. Moeder served in a number of parish assignments: Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Concordia and SS Peter & Paul in Delphos (1953-55); St. Mary’s in Jamestown (1955-57); St. John the Baptist in Clyde (with missions in Morrowville and Cuba) (1957-1959); St. Francis of Assisi in Norton (1959); and Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Goodland (1974-76). He also served the diocese in a number of pastoral appointments: Administrator and Pastor of St. Anthony’s in St. Peter (1958-59); SS Philip & James in Phillipsburg (1959-60); St. Anthony’s in Miltonvale (with mission in St. Peter in Meredith) (1960-63). He served as Pastor at St. Edward’s in Belleville (Mission Administrator – St. George in Munden) (1963-70); Sacred Heart in Park (1970-74); Saints Philip and James in Phillipsburg (with mission of St. Francis in Claudell) (1976-78); Sacred Heart in Esbon (1978-80); Holy Ghost in Sharon Springs (with mission of St. Peter in Wallace) (1980); and St. Michael’s in Collyer (with mission of St. Anthony’s and St. Peter) (1990-93). In 1993, Fr. Moeder retired to Quinter, KS.

Fr. Moeder knew serious illness several times in his life. In 1943 he contracted Polio when he was just a sophomore in high school. Although he was paralyzed from the waist up he miraculously made a full recovery. In June of 1967, he was hospitalized again, this time with pneumonia and was not expected to live. Doctors discovered he was diabetic, and with proper treatment, he made another full recovery. Fr. Moeder always credited his longevity to his beloved housekeeper, nurse, and friend, Georgia Zimmerman, who died on March 12, 2015.

A notable quote of Fr. Moeder’s, when he reminisced about his priesthood, was “As in any vocation, the years have not always been pleasant, but the joys and fruits of the priesthood have far outweighed the trials.” Fr. Moeder will be missed by his family, his dear friends, and many faithful parishioners

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 31, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Park. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Park.

Visitation will be Thursday evening, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a parish vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Schmitt Funeral Home in Quinter. Memorial contributions are suggested to Masses and Sacred Heart Cemetery. Checks made to the organization may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 901 South Main, Quinter, KS 67752.