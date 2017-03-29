Actor, artist Corey Feldman makes unplanned stop in Norton

NORTON — 1980s teen icon and of-late performance artist Corey Feldman made an impromptu stop in northwest Kansas on Tuesday night.

According to social media reports and messages to Hays Post, Feldman’s vehicle had mechanical issues Tuesday in Norton and he stopped to have it repaired.

Feldman posed for pictures with fans at the local Love’s Travel Stop, and this photo with Norton Police Officer Jody Enfield was posted on the Norton Police Department’s Facebook page Tuesday evening.

Feldman posted this explanation on his Instagram account.

Feldman’s stop was confirmed by the Norton Police Department on Wednesday morning.