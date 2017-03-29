Ralph Hubert Herzog, age 95, of Hays, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Society, Hays. He was born August 19, 1921 in Quinter, Kansas to Frank and Elizabeth (Leiker) Herzog. After graduating from Quinter High School he attended St. Joseph’s Military Academy in Hays. He married Virginia E. McElhose on January 28, 1945 in Salina, Kansas. She preceded him in death on July 14, 2010.

Ralph owned Hays Health Center which was a physiotherapy practice for many years. He was active in the Hays community serving on the city commission and as mayor. He was instrumental in developing the Hays Municipal Airport. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the St. Joseph’s Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by three sons, James Ralph Herzog of Sun City, AZ, Robert Lee Herzog of Peoria, AZ and Arthur Frank Herzog of Hays; three daughters, Maxine Litson of Gove, KS, Judy Rego of Sun City, AZ and Sharon Naylor of Hays; two sisters, Peggy Molitar of Offerle, KS and Deloris Fortin of Ft. Collins, CO; 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Mack Henry Herzog; two brothers, Leo and Herbert Herzog and four sisters, Matilda Kuntz, Josephine Waldman, Viola Ochs and Ida Kuntz.

Services will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, April 1, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hays. Inurnment will follow in Mt. Allen Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM with a combined Knights of Columbus rosary and parish vigil service at 7:00 PM all at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.

Memorials are suggested to the Rectory Remodeling Fund at St. Joseph’s Church or The Good Samaritan Society, Hays.

