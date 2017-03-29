Nicholas S. Kough, age 29, died on Monday, March 27, 2017 in Finney County, Kansas. He was born on January 1, 1988 the son of Steve and Florence (Flossie) Zellner Kough in Scott City, Kansas. Nick graduated with his associates degree in auto body collision repair from the Northwest Kansas Technical Program of Goodland, Kansas.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and the NRA.

Survivors include:

His Parents Steve & Florence (Flossie) Kough of Scott City, Kansas

One Sister Stephanie and Rylan Woolfolk of Protection, Kansas

Two Brothers KC Kough of Phoenix, Arizona

Scott Kough of Meade, Kansas

Three Nieces Emerie Woolfolk of Protection, Kansas

Addalyn Woolfolk of Protection, Kansas

Charlotte Kough of Meade, Kansas

Paternal Grandparents Conrad and Betty Ann Kough of Scott City, Kansas

Numerous Cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Joe and Florence Baker Zellner.

Funeral Services St. Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City, Kansas

10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2017

Vigil Service St Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City, Kansas

6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2017

Officiant Fr. Bernard Felix

Memorials in lieu of flowers Nicholas Kough Memorial Fund

% Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas

Visitation 1:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday

10:00-3:00 Thursday

Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas