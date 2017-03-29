Nicholas S. Kough, age 29, died on Monday, March 27, 2017 in Finney County, Kansas. He was born on January 1, 1988 the son of Steve and Florence (Flossie) Zellner Kough in Scott City, Kansas. Nick graduated with his associates degree in auto body collision repair from the Northwest Kansas Technical Program of Goodland, Kansas.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, and the NRA.
Survivors include:
His Parents Steve & Florence (Flossie) Kough of Scott City, Kansas
One Sister Stephanie and Rylan Woolfolk of Protection, Kansas
Two Brothers KC Kough of Phoenix, Arizona
Scott Kough of Meade, Kansas
Three Nieces Emerie Woolfolk of Protection, Kansas
Addalyn Woolfolk of Protection, Kansas
Charlotte Kough of Meade, Kansas
Paternal Grandparents Conrad and Betty Ann Kough of Scott City, Kansas
Numerous Cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Joe and Florence Baker Zellner.
Funeral Services St. Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City, Kansas
10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2017
Vigil Service St Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City, Kansas
6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2017
Officiant Fr. Bernard Felix
Memorials in lieu of flowers Nicholas Kough Memorial Fund
% Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas
Visitation 1:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday
10:00-3:00 Thursday
Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas