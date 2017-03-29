Nearly one inch of rain falls in Hays

By BECKY KISER
Hays Post
Close to an inch of much-needed rain fell in Hays Tuesday.
The official amount recorded at the K-State Agricultural Research Center was 0.79”. So far in March, Hays has received 0.84” of precipitation.
The Hays Eagle Media Center had 0.80” in its gauge.
Area reports included:
Catherine–0.72”
Ellis–1.16”
WaKeeney–1.20”
Russell Airport–0.63”
Rain is in the weather forecast through Thursday morning.
Snowfall in Hays for the 2016/2017 season, which is coming to a close, was 2.30” as of March 29.