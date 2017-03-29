Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

Nearly one inch of rain falls in Hays

by Leave a Comment

0.79 inches of rain fell in Hays the past 24 hours.

0.79 inches of rain fell in Hays the past 24 hours.

By BECKY KISER
Hays Post

Close to an inch of much-needed rain fell in Hays Tuesday.

The official amount recorded at the K-State Agricultural Research Center was 0.79”. So far in March, Hays has received 0.84” of precipitation.

The Hays Eagle Media Center had 0.80” in its gauge.

Area reports included:
Catherine–0.72”
Ellis–1.16”
WaKeeney–1.20”
Russell Airport–0.63”

Rain is in the weather forecast through Thursday morning.

Snowfall in Hays for the 2016/2017 season, which is coming to a close, was 2.30” as of March 29.