More than an inch of rain reported in portions of Ellis County

Ellis County received a much-needed round of precipitation through the day and overnight Tuesday, with parts of the county receiving more than an inch of rain.

A report from near Ellis showed 1.16 inches of rain in the gauge Wednesday morning, while most reports from Hays were in the 0.75-inch range.

There was a report of 1.2 inches near WaKeeney, and most of Trego and Rush counties received right at an inch of rain.

The slow, soaking rainfall offered up rain throughout northwest Kansas, but the heaviest rain fell in Reno, Harvey and Marion counties, where there were several reports of more than 2.5 inches.

Showers are expected to continued today and Thursday.