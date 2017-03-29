Moran has productive meeting with Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON – Kansas Senator Jerry Moran met with U.S. Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch at the White House Tuesday.

Moran wrote on social media, “The meeting allowed me to learn more about his judicial philosophy and commitment to the Constitution. We discussed a number of the rulings he made presiding in the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, which gave me a better understanding of his decision-making process.

Judge Gorsuch is undeniably qualified and fully prepared for the responsibilities bestowed on the justices of the highest court in the land, and I look forward to supporting his confirmation.”

Democrats announced they are going to filibuster Gorsuch’s nomination during floor debate next week, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to lead an effort to change Senate rules to permit Gorsuch to be confirmed by a simple majority vote. Current rules set a 60-vote threshold.