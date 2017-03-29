Leslie Jo Morgan, 51, La Crosse, Kansas, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2017, at 12:10 A.M. at Via Christi Hospital St. Francis, Wichita, Kansas, from complications of a brain aneurysm.

Leslie was born July 24, 1965, in La Crosse, Kansas, the daughter of Larry Morgan, and Jametta (Peters) Basgall. She was a lifelong resident of La Crosse, Kansas. A 1983 graduate of La Crosse High School, La Crosse, Kansas, she was a waitress working along side her mom at Four Corner Restaurant, La Crosse, Kansas, for many years.

Leslie was involved in too many activities to list, but we all know she didn’t know the word NO. If you needed something done, you just asked Leslie.

Survivors include: her significant other, Sean Key, La Crosse, Kansas; two sons, Jerrod Morgan, and his wife, Carrie, Riley, Kansas, and Jeremy Morgan, La Crosse, Kansas; one daughter, Amanda Morgan, and her fiancé, Logan Beard, Manhattan, Kansas; two step children, Logan Key, Kansas City, Kansas, and Maddy Key, Hays, Kansas; one grandson, Brantley Friend Morgan; her father, Larry Morgan, Alexander, Kansas; her mother and step father, Jametta and Melvin Basgall, La Crosse, Kansas; three brothers, Cory Morgan, Florida, Todd Basgall, La Crosse, Kansas, and Travis Morgan, Salina, Kansas; one sister, Tonya Basgall, La Crosse, Kansas; two nephews, Kolin Basgall, and C J Morgan; and two nieces, Alexis Morgan, and Adria Morgan.

Leslie is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will miss her very much.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; and one grandson, Michael Lee Morgan.

Leslie’s pride and joy was her grandson, Brantley, son of Jerrod and Carrie. She was beyond excited for the arrival of baby Morgan in August.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 30, 2017, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas.

Church visitation will be Friday, March 31, 2017, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:20 A.M. at the United Methodist Church, La Crosse, Kansas.

Funeral service will be Friday, March 31, 2017, at 10:30 A.M. at the United Methodist Church, La Crosse, Kansas, with Pastor Angie Vertz and Pastor Wade Russell officiating. Interment will be in the La Crosse City Cemetery, La Crosse, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family suggests memorials to the Rush County Amusement, or the Lions Club (for lights on the second baseball field at the fairgrounds).

Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.

Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine Street, P O Box 550, La Crosse, Kansas 67548, 785/222-2517.