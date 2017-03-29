Joseph B. Copeland, 95, Hays, passed away Friday, March 24, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Society, Hays. He was born April 13, 1921 in Idana, Kansas to Joseph Beattie and Effie (McMahan) Copeland. He married Edith Mae “Edie” Shearer on Jan. 9, 1945, in Clay Center, Kansas. She preceded him in death on November 21, 2013.

After serving in the US Coast Guard in WWII, Joe farmed for 10 years before beginning his career as an adjuster with Farm Bureau Insurance. He and Edie owned the Blue Banner Christian Bookstore and had a ministry of friendship and hospitality to international students at FHSU. He was a member and elder of the Reformed Presbyterian Church in Quinter and later attended North Oak Community Church in Hays. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and beekeeping.

Survivors include two sons, J. Wayne Copeland of Leawood, Kansas and Paul Copeland and wife, Marilyn, of Frankfort, Indiana; a daughter, Debbie Timken and husband, Gary of Hays; two brothers, Delber Copeland of Pueblo, Colorado and Bob Copeland of Phoenix, Arizona; nine grandchildren, Shannon Myers, Katie Stewart, Griffin Copeland, Matthew Copeland, Stephen Copeland, Stacie Cummings, Matthew Timken, Christopher Timken and Tiffany Hamblin; and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Don Copeland; three sisters, Edna Hatfield, Viola Oberhelman and Mary Goodin; a son-in-law, James Bruce, and a daughter-in-law, Dedra Copeland.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, 2017 at North Oak Community Church, Hays. Burial will be in Mount Allen Cemetery with military honors courtesy of the Hays VFW Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 5 PM – 8 PM Friday at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine, Hays, KS 67601, and from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to North Oak Community Church or the Good Samaritan Society, Hays, in care of the funeral home.

