Hays Lions Club receives grant from Midwest Energy Community Fund

Submitted

Hays Lions club received a $228 grant from Midwest Energy Community Fund. The Grant money was used to help offset expenses for the lions Annual Pancake Feed and Fund Raiser on March 14th. This was the 39th year for this event, and 1,012 people were served pancakes and sausage.

Funds raised from this event are used to help support other organizations in the community and help the Lions fund their many Vision programs including Leader Dog, Vision Screening, collection and recycling of used glasses and providing financial support to those unable to afford glasses.

The Hays Lions Club was established in 1924 and this year is the 100th year celebration for Lions International, established in 1917. Lions is currently the largest service organization in the world with over 1.4 million members and located in 258 countries. Our motto is “We Serve”. Vision has been Lions primary project since 1924 when Helen Keller challenged the Lions to become the “Knights of the Blind”.