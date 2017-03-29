Hays High named Kansas ACT College and Career Transition Exemplar

Submitted

Established in 2013, the annual ACT College and Career Readiness Campaign celebrates achievement and creates awareness around the goal of college and career readiness for all. ACT developed the campaign to shine a light on the individuals and institutions doing more with less, overcoming personal or community obstacles, and serving as examples to others working to improve the condition of college and career readiness for all.

The campaign identifies exemplars in each of four categories—students, high schools, post-secondary institutions, and employers—for each participating state.

ACT identified Hays High School as one of a select group of high schools in Kansas for the ACT College and Career Transition Award. High schools were identified based on ACT test data and high school demographics. ACT State Councils—comprised of education and workforce professionals from all 50 states—chose the school for state exemplar designation.

“Each year we are proud to recognize exemplary students, high schools, post-secondary institutions and employers working to advance the condition of college and career readiness in their communities,” said Scott Montgomery, ACT senior vice president of public affairs. “The individuals and groups named ACT state exemplars demonstrate perseverance and innovative thinking in the face of adversity, and serve as examples to others working to improve college and career readiness for all.”

Superintendent John Thissen said, “It is a great honor to have Hays High School identified as one of the Kansas’ ACT College and Career Transition Exemplars. The recognition is affirmation to the hard work our Hays’ teachers and students put into their preparation for the future. I am personally very proud to be a part of such a strong learning organization. The Hays community as a whole should celebrate in this achievement.”

All state exemplars will be considered for National Semifinalist status by an ACT Selection Committee, which will narrow the talented group into four National Semifinalists per category. Finally, a National Selection Committee composed of national education and workforce leaders will choose one semifinalist per category to make up four National Exemplars.

These National Exemplars, along with all state exemplars and semifinalists will be honored at an ACT recognition event in late fall 2017 in Iowa City, Iowa.

Learn more about the ACT College & Career Readiness Campaign and view highlights from previous years at http://www.act.org/content/act/en/policy-and-advocacy/college-and-career-readiness-campaign.html.