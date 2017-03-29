Hays church will screen ‘Me Again’ on Friday night

Contemporary Christian Radio station 98.5 The TRUTH is hosting a new Free Friday Family Film on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Celebration Community Church.

“Me Again” tells the story of a Pastor and family man who loses sight of everything that matters most and when he wishes for a life other than his own, he suddenly finds himself trapped within the lives of everyone his apathy has affected.

Pop, popcorn and the movie are all free. Celebration Community Church is located on the hill above I-70 at Exit 157.