Ellis Warren Rewerts, age 78, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Wichita County Health Center in Leoti, Kansas. Ellis was born February 18, 1939 in Garden City, Kansas, the son of Thomas Henry & Hattie Elizabeth “ Lizzie” (Hoss) Rewerts. Ellis was a 1957 graduate of Wichita County High School, and completed his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in1964 at Kansas State University. Ellis worked as an electrical engineer, a custom woodworker, and a computer expert during his lifetime. He has been been a resident of Leoti, Kansas most of his life .

Ellis was a member of the United Methodist Church in Leoti, Kansas. He was also active in the community and sat on the board of Directors for the Museum of the Great Plains and was Director of Wichita County Senior Citizens Center.

On June 10, 1962 he married Geneva Louise Lewis at Whitewater, Kansas. Geneva passed away on March 26, 1985 in Dallas, Texas. On December 12, 1992 he married Janice L. (Smith) Hahn in Leoti, Kansas.

Ellis’s surviving family includes

His wife

Janice Rewerts- Leoti, Kansas

One daughter-

Susan & Erich Stokes- Round Rock, Texas

Two step children-

Lisa & Troy Ruda- Hays, Kansas

Dennis & Susy Hahn- Roxborough Park, Colorado

Four grandchildren-

Brian Stokes- Round Rock, Texas

Madison Ruda- Hays, Kansas

Ethan Ruda- Hays, Kansas

Anna Hahn- Roxbourough Park, Colorado

Sister-in-Law-

Ruth Rewerts- Stafford, Kansas

His parents, a child in infancy, and two brothers, Charles Rewerts and Harold and his wife, Jeri Rewerts precede him in death.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Leoti, Kansas with the Reverends Brad Kirk and Paul McNall officiating.

Burial will be in Leoti Cemetery in Leoti, Kansas

There will be no calling times.

Memorials may be given to the Museum of the Great Plains, Wichita County Senior Citizens Center, Wichita County LTCU or Legacy House in care of the funeral home.

Condolences my be sent to the family on the Price & Sons Funeral Home website at priceandsons.com