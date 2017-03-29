Ellis, Logan counties in Top 10 healthiest Kansas counties

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Ellis County is the 8th healthiest county in Kansas overall according to rankings just released by the Kansas Health Institute (KHI).

Johnson County ranks healthiest in Kansas and Labette County is the least healthy county in the state, according to the eighth annual County Health Rankings, released Wednesday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute (UWPHI).

KHI has developed individualized data sheets for each Kansas county available here. The information depicts five years of data for health outcomes and factors.

See the 2017 data for Ellis County, with a population of 29,029.

Ellis County exceeded state averages in 9 of the 10 Health Factors and Health Outcomes.

The only measure with a negative impact on Ellis County was Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI). The state’s value is 384, while Ellis County has more STIs, with a higher value of 447.

Other northwest Kansas counties fell into the five healthiest and five least healthy counties. According to the 2017 rankings, Logan County is the 4th healthiest county in Kansas, while Osborne County is ranked 99th.

Other regional rankings include:

Trego County–#18

Gove County–#32

Russell County–#36

Rush County–#45

Norton County–#61

Rooks County–#80

Phillips County–#82

Measurements in the health outcomes included:

Length of Life

Quality of Life

Health Behaviors

Clinical Care

Social and Economic Factors

Physical Environment