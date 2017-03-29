1 dead, 1 hospitalized after SW Kansas crash

GRAY COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just before noon on Wednesday in Gray County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Dodge pickup driven by Koll T. Graybill, 23, Satanta, was westbound on U.S. Highway 56 three miles west of Ensign.

The driver attempted to pass a semi pulling a trailer.

The pickup struck an eastbound 1995 Ford passenger car driven by Richard L. Hixson, 27, Ensign, in the eastbound lane.

Graybill and Hixon were transported to the hospital in Dodge City where Hixson died.

Two children in the pickup were not injured.

Both drivers were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.