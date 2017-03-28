Windy, wet Tuesday

Today A chance of rain between 9am and 2pm, then showers likely after 2pm. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 50. East southeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers before 8pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then showers after 2am. Patchy fog after 11pm. Low around 45. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

WednesdayShowers before 8am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 8am and 2pm, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Patchy fog before 8am. High near 49. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Wednesday Night Rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then rain likely. Low around 39. North wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. North wind 11 to 14 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

FridayMostly sunny, with a high near 58.