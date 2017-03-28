TMP-Marian softball opens season with split in Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. – The Thomas More Prep-Marian softball team moved up the start of their season by a day due to the threat of rain and they split with Dodge City Monday. The Monarchs won the opener 14-3 in five innings then dropped the second contest 8-5.

They are schedule to host Garden City at the TMP-M Field Thursday.

Game 1: TMP-Marian 13, Dodge City 3

Alison Helget struck out six and had two of the Monarchs 10 hits and scored twice in the five inning run-rule victory.

The Monarchs scored five in the third inning to break a 3-3 tie. They scored on an error then had two-run singles from Meagan Brin and Ciara Seib.

Bailey Lacy hit a solo home run in TMP-M’s four-run fourth.

Helget struck out six with one walk and allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits in the complete game victory.

Game 2: Dodge City 8, TMP-Marian 5

The Red Demons raced out to a 7-1 lead after three innings then held on after the Monarchs scored three in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Katelyn Zimmerman doubled home a run then scored on Brianna Romme’s two-run single.

Bailey Lacy allowed six runs, two earned, on seven hits over two innings and takes the loss. Lacy struck out two and walked none.