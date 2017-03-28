Thelma Mary (Workman) Conway passed away Thursday, March 23, 2017 at Redbud Village in Plainville, Kansas at the age of 101. She was born on October 17, 1915 in Plainville to the late Harry and Ruth (Henrie) Workman. After graduating from Plainville High School, she went on to attend beauty school in Wichita, Kansas. On November 24, 1937 she was united in marriage to Loyd Conway in Plainville. They were blessed with three children, Pat, Greg, and Ken.

Along with working as a beautician, Thelma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. Always the quintessential farm wife, she worked hard, raising her family and doing whatever needed to be done, including driving that dirty tractor, which may have been about the only job she didn’t do happily. She also enjoyed knitting, and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainville and the Daughters of Isabella.

Thelma is survived by her sons Greg Conway of Plainville, and Ken Conway and wife Charlotte of Hays; daughter Pat Barton and husband Bill of Great Falls, MT; sisters Laverne Hackerott of Plainville, and Marjorie Jones of Plainville; grandchildren Don Kirkhart, Shelley Fimrite, Debra Swanson, Steve Kirkhart, Angela Grothaus, Melissa Hallin, Chad Conway, Caleb Conway, Seth Conway, Cary Creed, and Ryan Conway; and twenty-one great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Ruth Workman, husband Loyd Conway, brother Oren Workman, sister Eva Ross, and infant daughter Sheila Conway.

Thelma was a faith-filled woman of prayer who dedicated her life to unity, friendship, and charity. She taught us by example how to trust in God and care for one another. Her legacy of love, care, and devotion will remain with us forever.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainville. Inurnment will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family will be receiving friends from 6:00-8:00pm on Monday at the funeral home with Vigil at 7:00pm.