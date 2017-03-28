SHPTV to broadcast Salina, Dodge city indoor football Thursday

SHPTV

BUNKER HILL – Smoky Hills Public Television is partnering with the Dodge City Law indoor football team to broadcast their home games this season.

This week’s game, played at United Wireless Arena, features a Kansas match up. The Dodge City Law doing battle with the Salina Liberty from this past Saturday. The game will air on Smoky Hills Public Television Thursday Night, March 30 at 9:00 p.m.

Dodge City Law and Salina Liberty are both members of the Champions Indoor Football League. The Dodge City Law enters into the contest undefeated this season.

Other Dodge City Law games will be broadcast on the following dates:

April 6 at 9pm Dodge City Law vs Dallas Marshals

April 20 at 9pm Dodge City Law vs Wichita Force

May 18 at 9pm Dodge City Law vs Duke City Gladiators

June 1 at 9pm Dodge City Law vs Texas Revolution