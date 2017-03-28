Sheriff: Kansas man cut after confronting stranger in garage

LYON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in southeast Kansas are looking for a suspect after a homeowner in their garage.

Just after 5:30a.m. Tuesday, a resident in the 200 block of East K99 in Olpe discovered a person inside his garage and confronted the suspect, according to a social media report.

The suspect was armed with a knife and the victim was cut on the hand.

The suspect fled the scene in a mid-sized dark colored pickup with the tailgate down.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-to-late twenties around 5 foot 9 inches to 5 foot 11 inches tall.

The victim was treated at a hospital and released.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.