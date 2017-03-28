Rosters for KBCA All-Star Game announced

The KBCA All-Star Games are set to be held this year on June 24 at Kansas Wesleyan University. The girls’ game is set to tip at 6 p.m. and the boys’ game at 8:10 p.m.
Here are the rosters for the teams:
GIRLS BLUE TEAM
Haley Albers, Cheney
Katy Heger, Hugoton
Casey Knoth, Salina Central
Kali Martin, Circle
Gigi McAtee, Manhattan
Terrion Moore, Leavenworth
Matti Moore, Paola
Taylor Muff, Pittsburg
Ashley Ray, Girard
DejaNae Roebuck, Olathe South
Jaylin Stapleton, Meade
Allie Wright, Fredrick
GIRLS WHITE TEAM
Erica Birch, Topeka High
Faith Brintle, Council Grove
Sara Cramer, Dighton
Scout Frame, Kinsley
Cassidy Hauffer, Centralia
Amanda Hill, Rossville
Taylor Holmes, Maize
Brianna Johnson, Wichita West
Ashton Jueneman, Hanover
Bailey Massoth, Waverly
Madison Piper, Free State
Janae Ryan, Central Plains
BOYS BLUE TEAM
Tyrell Andrews, Wichita Heights
Mitchell Ballock, Eudora
Will Bruna, Hanover
Colby Bullock, Blue Valley North
Poncho Freeman, Shawnee Heights
Rayce Hoepker, Humboldt
Darien Jackson, Blue Valley Northwest
Cole Kinnamon, St. John Hudson
Isaac McCullough, Ottawa
JaMichael Morgan, Blue Valley Northwest
Nic Slavin, Olathe South
Zach Thornhill, St. James Academy
BOYS WHITE TEAM
Francesco Badocchi, Bishop Miege
Trey Brown, Shawnee Heights
Davis Dubbert, St. John’s Tipton
Tyler Geiman, Blue Valley
Trevor Hudgins, Manhattan
Samson Kohman, Pratt
Jackson Montgomery, Southeast of Saline
Brayden Neuschafer, Salina Central
Matt Pile, Goddard-Eisenhower
Semaj Ray, Bishop Miege
Chandler Stiawalt, Ness City
Nyjee Wright, Derby