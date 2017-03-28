Rosters for KBCA All-Star Game announced

The KBCA All-Star Games are set to be held this year on June 24 at Kansas Wesleyan University. The girls’ game is set to tip at 6 p.m. and the boys’ game at 8:10 p.m.

Here are the rosters for the teams:

GIRLS BLUE TEAM

Haley Albers, Cheney

Katy Heger, Hugoton

Casey Knoth, Salina Central

Kali Martin, Circle

Gigi McAtee, Manhattan

Terrion Moore, Leavenworth

Matti Moore, Paola

Taylor Muff, Pittsburg

Ashley Ray, Girard

DejaNae Roebuck, Olathe South

Jaylin Stapleton, Meade

Allie Wright, Fredrick

GIRLS WHITE TEAM

Erica Birch, Topeka High

Faith Brintle, Council Grove

Sara Cramer, Dighton

Scout Frame, Kinsley

Cassidy Hauffer, Centralia

Amanda Hill, Rossville

Taylor Holmes, Maize

Brianna Johnson, Wichita West

Ashton Jueneman, Hanover

Bailey Massoth, Waverly

Madison Piper, Free State

Janae Ryan, Central Plains

BOYS BLUE TEAM

Tyrell Andrews, Wichita Heights

Mitchell Ballock, Eudora

Will Bruna, Hanover

Colby Bullock, Blue Valley North

Poncho Freeman, Shawnee Heights

Rayce Hoepker, Humboldt

Darien Jackson, Blue Valley Northwest

Cole Kinnamon, St. John Hudson

Isaac McCullough, Ottawa

JaMichael Morgan, Blue Valley Northwest

Nic Slavin, Olathe South

Zach Thornhill, St. James Academy

BOYS WHITE TEAM

Francesco Badocchi, Bishop Miege

Trey Brown, Shawnee Heights

Davis Dubbert, St. John’s Tipton

Tyler Geiman, Blue Valley

Trevor Hudgins, Manhattan

Samson Kohman, Pratt

Jackson Montgomery, Southeast of Saline

Brayden Neuschafer, Salina Central

Matt Pile, Goddard-Eisenhower

Semaj Ray, Bishop Miege

Chandler Stiawalt, Ness City

Nyjee Wright, Derby