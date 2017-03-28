Pickup reported stolen found burned in Gove Co.

GOVE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Gove County are investigating after a stolen pickup was found burned.

The 2001 Ford Ranger belonged to a 21-year-old student at Kansas Wesleyan University, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

He left the pickup just after 8a.m. on Monday and reported it missing at 4p.m.

On Monday evening, the Gove County Sheriff’s office called to inform him they found the pickup burning on the side of a road. The vehicle was valued at approximately $9000, according to Forrester.