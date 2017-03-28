Patrick A. “Pat” Tacha, 62, of Meriden, KS, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at his home of cardiac arrest. He was born July 20, 1954 in Norton, KS, the son of Claude and Barbara (Wetter) Tacha.

Pat graduated from Norton High School and attended Vo-Tech School at Goodland, KS. He was employed at Brown Welding Supply / Airgas for 34 years.

Pat married Connie A. Hodgson on July 9, 1994 in Salina, KS. She survives. Other survivors include one son, Evan (Rachel) Tacha of Salina, KS, two brothers, Lynn (Sandy) Tacha of Kearney, NE Jim (Lori) Tacha of Kearney, NE, , four sisters, Mary Jo (Gale) Montgomery of Norton, KS, Sharon (Vance) Poage of Grainfield, KS, Anita (John) Covey of Colorado Springs, CO and Marcia Tacha of Hays, KS.

Pat was preceded in death by his brother, John Tacha, an infant sister, Gloria Lea, and his parents.

Memorial services will be at 3:00 PM, Thursday, March 30, 2017, at Penwell-Gabel Parker-Price Chapel, 245 NW Independence Avenue, Topeka. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1, 2017, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Norton, KS.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, 2211 Avenue A, Kearney, NE 68847.