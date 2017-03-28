Norman Raphael Schippers, 74, retired regional sales manager, former principal and loving father and grandfather, passed away and closed his eyes on this earth and opened them to heaven on Sunday, March 26, 2017.

A Texas memorial service will be at 11:30 am, Wednesday March 29, 2017 at Salem Church, 22601 Lutheran Church Road, Tomball, Texas 77377. A Kansas funeral mass will be at 11:00 am, Friday, April 7, 2017 at Saint Fidelis Basilica, Victoria, KS followed by burial at Saint Fidelis Cemetery, Victoria, KS.

Norman was married to his wife Lila Mae Hammerschmidt Schippers on August 7, 1965. Preceded in death by his Wife, Lila Schippers; Parents, John and Anna Schippers; and his Brothers, Herman Schippers, George Schippers, John Schippers, Lawrence Schippers, and Art Schippers. Survived by his Son, Norman F Schippers of The Woodlands, TX; Brother, Paul Schippers of Victoria, KS; Sisters, Sister Mary Ann Schippers of Fon du Lac, WI, Lucy Baier of Hays, KS, Estella Kuhn of Victoria, KS, and Lillian Leiker of Hays, KS; Grandchildren Taylor Schippers and Nicholas Schippers both of The Woodlands, TX; Sisters-In-Law, Armella Schippers of Olathe, KS, Marietta Schippers Lies of Wichita, KS; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial has been established with Salem Ministries, 22601 Lutheran Church Road, Tomball, TX 77377.