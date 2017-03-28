Norman Craig Ritz, 83, of Parsons, passed away at 5:37 a.m., Saturday, March 25, 2017 at his home.

He was born June 30, 1933 in Fort Scott, Kansas to Andy and Lena (Tucker) Ritz. Norman grew up and attended school in Fort Scott and later graduated from Fort Scott High School.

From 1951-1953, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. While stationed in Japan, he served in the Military Police Unit No. 545. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to Parsons.

Norman worked as a meat cutter and was manager of the meat department at the Safeway and Homeland stores for 35 years. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was also a member of the Elks – BPOE Lodge No. 527 in Parsons.

He and Paula Richardson were married. They later divorced. He then married Donna Ellis. They later divorced. On June 10, 1995, he and Ilene Gottschalk were married at St. Anthony’s Church in Strong City, Kansas. She survives of the home.

In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons, Chris Ritz and Andy Ritz, both of Missouri; seven step-children that he thought of as his own, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, one foster son, and a half-brother, John Morrow.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Henry and Keith Ritz; and a sister, Sandra Blackburn.

Following cremation, memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home in Parsons with military honors given by Brown-Bishop Post No. 704, Veterans of Foreign Wars. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time, on Wednesday, at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice or the Parsons High School Honor Flight. These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.