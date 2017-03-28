Music star’s video presses for Kan. wildfire relief donations

ASHLAND, Kan. (AP) — Relief efforts on behalf of Kansas and Oklahoma property owners affected by recent wildfires are getting a lift from country music star and Oklahoma native Toby Keith.

The Wichita Eagle reports Keith has partnered with the Ashland Community Foundation in southern Kansas’ Clark County to record a 50-second public service video asking for a “helping hand” through donations.



The grass fires in early March charred more than 1,000 square miles in Oklahoma and Kansas, destroying miles of fencing on ranches and farms.

The foundation’s board president, Bill Shawn, says Keith’s video plea for donations was posted Monday on the nonprofit’s website and Facebook page.

In his video spot, Keith says, “if you know anything about the people from around here, we don’t stay down.”