Mary Ann “Mack” Davison, aged 79 years and 10 months, went to be with the Lord March 24, 2017 leaving to mourn her husband Lyle V. Davison of Ness City, sister Joan Mack Scott (Dean) of Ness City and children Kathy Brown (Marc) of Hutchinson, Susan Seib of Colorado, Steve Davison (Mindy) of Salina and John Davison of Ness City. Other survivors are grandchildren Perry Carr (Erica) of Ness City, Audrey Carr Cook (Christopher) of Haysville, Anson Seib (Lana) of Ness City, Derrick Seib (Tami) of Fort Riley, Taylor Davison and Lauren Davison of Salina; greatgrandchildren Natalie Seib, Jackson Seib, Brayden Cook, Melanie Cook, Wyatt Sutton, Callie Carr, Clara Carr and Lylah Carr. Mary said many times that these little ones were what was keeping her alive. Mary also leaves behind sister-in-law Alvera Davison (the late Kent) and sister-in-law Myra Munzinger (Dick) and the children of her twin Linda, Daron Patterson (Diane) and Kris Day of Woodward, OK.

Mary was born in Dodge City, Kansas May 24, 1937 to Charlie Ralph Mack and Ada Nettie Ihloff. Ada and Charlie from Jetmore raised Mary and her twin Linda Rae and sister Helen Joan in Dighton. Mary and Lyle became childhood sweethearts when exchanging comic books in first grade. They married April 29, 1956 in Dighton at the First Christian Church. Mary loved being a Ness County farm wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She cooked for one and all and her meals were a blessing to all that partook. She was especially good at pies, stews and fresh fried chicken. Mary’s other great love was her home and birds and blooms in the garden. She collected paperweights and southwestern art. Her special interest was iron wood which she loving had been giving away in her final days.

Mary was a realist and fought a good fight but cancer was the tougher opponent. The family feels blessed to have been guided by a woman with indomitable spirit and courage and hereby abides with her wish to have a short but sweet obituary.

SERVICES

Memorial Service

Saturday, April 08, 2017

10:30 AM

Fitzgerald Funeral Home

207 North Pennsylvania Ave

Ness City, Kansas 67560